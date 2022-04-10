Evening Rain, Temps Warm Up Monday

With pockets of sunshine, our temperatures have reached the 50s and our showers have now started to develop along northern New England.

While much of the day has been dry, we’ll see scattered to isolated showers moving in from the northwest to the southeast throughout the afternoon and evening. Blustery conditions remain but these winds weaken by tomorrow morning and a southwest flow along a high pressure system in control will give way to a warm up.

Mostly sunny skies will remain through the afternoon and our temperatures will be able to climb to the low 60s. A cold front enters on Monday night through Tuesday morning pushing in showers early. These showers will cross the region and exit by early afternoon, for which our skies will give way to some more sun and our temperatures will get the chance to rise to the upper 60s.

Rain chances after that return on Wednesday PM and the active pattern remains with more showers featured on Thursday. And as many have wished, the Red Sox opening game at the Fenway park is now looking better, rain chances- for now- have decreased and we might get away with a day in the 60s with mostly dry conditions.

Easter Sunday brings a slight cooling, highs drop to the upper 50s and our Boston Marathon keeps the mid and upper 50s with a cool start to the day.

Keep an eye on our Exclusive 10-day forecast and the weather updates.