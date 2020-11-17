forecast

Evening Showers, Flurries Possible as Cold Air Moves In

Deep cold sets in overnight and the brilliant sun won’t help warm up much Wednesday as high temperatures only rebound to the mid and upper 30s

By Pete Bouchard

NBC Universal, Inc.

Temps will falter a bit today as the colder air continues to pour in overhead. It will also be noticeably cloudier today with an upper level disturbance passing through the jet stream. Combine the two, and we won’t get out of the 40s in many communities in southern New England.

That aforementioned disturbance will also trigger a couple of sprinkles or flakes depending on where you live. Higher terrain of western Mass. and Connecticut will have the best chance for seeing the flakes, elsewhere it’s sprinkles. This is more nuisance than anything, and will fade well after sunset tonight.

Deep cold sets in overnight. Expect a ground-hardening freeze for many across New England as some spots dip into the mid-teens, and the 20s reach all the way to the coast. Brilliant sun won’t help much tomorrow as high temperatures only rebound to the mid and upper 30s – at the warmest.

Long range, we’re springing back to above normal readings by week’s end. I’m seeing some spots in southern New England snuggle up to 60 by late week. Early read on Thanksgiving sees seasonable temps in the 50s with partly sunny skies. Still some volatility (skewing warmer if anything) in the pattern around that time frame, but we’ll follow closely it in the 10 day forecast.

