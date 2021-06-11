Expect Raindrops Early Saturday, But They Won't Ruin the Weekend

While it won’t be a picture perfect Friday across the region, there won’t be much in the way of any wet weather, so outdoor plans are good to go.

An approaching disturbance will trigger some showers across northern and central New England later this evening, which will then sink southward overnight.

These showers will linger in southern New England Saturday morning, so don’t be surprised to wake up to a gloomy start. I do still anticipate the raindrops to end by mid to late morning, with breaks of sunshine slowly emerging after that.

It’ll be cooler than average Saturday, with highs in the 60s at the coast and 70s inland.

Sunday is the weekend pick, with a nice blend of sun and clouds, low humidity and just an isolated risk of a storm in western New England late in the day.

We will turn unsettled Monday though, with numerous showers and thunderstorms developing in the morning and continuing much of the day.

While Tuesday may feature a break in the action early, pop-up storms during the afternoon are likely, and a few storms could be on the stronger side.

Summer warmth (in the 80s) looks to return for the end of next week, and will last into Father’s Day weekend. As of now, a cold frontal passage on Saturday could touch off a few storms, with dry weather anticipated on Dad’s Day. We’ll keep you posted on the timing of everything in the days to come in our exclusive First Alert 10-Day Forecast.