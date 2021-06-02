Expect Unsettled Weather Thursday, With Showers and Thunderstorms Possible

Wednesday brought another nice afternoon and evening outside in New England, where high temperatures made the low 80s inland, a bit cooler at the coast.

Clouds will be on the increase overnight as a warm front approaches New England from the south. Increasing wind from the southwest will usher moisture into our area overnight, triggering showers and possible downpours with thunder near the South Coast before daybreak. Lows drop down into the mid to upper 50s.

Expect an unsettled day on Thursday, with showers and embedded thunderstorms around. Clouds hanging tough overhead will keep temperatures down in the 60s at the coast, upper 60s to low 70s elsewhere across the region.

Morning showers and rumbles of thunder decrease by the afternoon on Friday, with sunshine eventually breaking out. A summer feel will be around, with highs reaching into the upper 70s to low 80s and dew points increasing into the 60s.

The first heat wave of the season is expected to kick off towards the end of the weekend into early next week. Temperatures will increase a few degrees every day with Saturday reaching into the mid to upper 80s, Sunday reaching into the upper 80s to low 90s, with just a few pop-up storms over the weekend.

Excessive heat stays for the beginning of next week on the exclusive First Alert 10-Day Forecast, with highs reaching into the low 90s on Monday and Tuesday.