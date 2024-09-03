When will we see peak fall foliage across New England?

The unofficial end of summer has passed, which means leaf-peeping season is just around the corner.

The vibrancy of fall foliage each year is primarily influenced by temperature and moisture. A summer drought can negatively affect the display, but the conditions from late summer to early fall that lead to stunning colors are a combination of warm, sunny days followed by cool, crisp nights—provided those nights don’t dip below freezing.

So far, New England has largely avoided significant drought conditions. However, the Merrimack Valley is currently classified as "abnormally dry," which is just below moderate drought. In this area, you might notice some leaves changing color prematurely or falling off earlier than usual.

The average timing for peak foliage in Northern New England and the Green Mountains occurs in early October. Central Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire usually see their peak colors in mid-October, while the Boston area and most of Southern New England experience the most vibrant foliage in late October.