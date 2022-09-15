Fall-Like Weather Brings Steady Breeze, Cooler Air

A cold front slid through Wednesday night, delivering the final – and most significant – batch of cool air in this pattern setup. We’ll feel the change Thursday with a steady breeze and much cooler temps all around the region. Higher elevations of northern New England will stay in the 50s (!), while towns and cities in southern New England struggle to hold in the upper 60s.

The real chill will settle in overnight as the lows drop into the 40s in many of the suburbs. The normally colder spots (Norwood, Orange, Bedford, Taunton) could even slip to the 38 or 39 by Friday morning! Although not record-setting, this cool snap will have staying power all the way through Saturday morning. It will also set the battleground for the latter half of the weekend, as clouds and a few showers roll into New England. That aside, the next three days remain stellar. Low humidity, fresh mornings, blue skies. Some clouds may get the upper hand Saturday, but this is a stretch of weather that’s really hard to beat for any time of the year.

Sunday’s showers are a tricky bunch. We haven’t really nailed down the timing or placement, but with a solid boundary set up between cool air and mild air, it won’t be hard to squeeze some wet weather out of the thickening clouds. Those showers could come to us as early as noon or as late as sunset. More on that in subsequent forecasts.

Now get out and enjoy this glorious weather.