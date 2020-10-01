forecast

Fall Weather Returns with Sunshine, Temps in the 70s

High temperatures Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid 60s with tons of sunshine

By Chris Gloninger

NBC Universal, Inc.

We have a much quieter day on tap with temperatures in the mid 70s and sunshine across the area. Clouds may increase overnight as temperatures drop back down to about 50°.

Our next chance of rain will come on Friday. We aren’t expecting a soaking rain, but a couple of showers and downpours are possible. Considering the drought, at this point any little bit helps.

The weekend looks fabulous - high temperatures Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid 60s with tons of sunshine.

Weather Stories

forecast 15 hours ago

Winds Diminish Ahead of Sunny Thursday

forecast Sep 30

Powerful Storm Topples Trees, Leaving Thousands Without Power

All eyes are on a potential coastal storm Monday and Tuesday of next week. Some rain and wind is possible, but how much is to be determined.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

This article tagged under:

forecastWeatherNew England Weather forecastBoston weather forecast
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us