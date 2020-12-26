Falling Temperatures to Cause Icy Road Conditions Sunday Morning

Temperatures continue to fall as the sky clears this evening. Overnight lows drop to the teens across the North Country and to the 20s everywhere else. This means it will be icy again through morning along New England roads.

Our river flooding continues to improve in most river locations after a minor flood stage was reported this afternoon along the Kennebec, Suncook, Otter Creek. The Nashua, Shawsheen and Merrimack Rivers reported action to near flood stage and are decreasing. The Connecticut River at Harford continues to head to a minor flood stage by Sunday afternoon, then slowly decreasing.

Highs on Sunday will be cold again in the 20s to 30s, but with less wind than today. Plus we will have mostly sunny skies.

Monday into Tuesday our temperatures will increase a tad to the 40s as a system passes to our northwest. This means a light, spotty, wintry mix for northern New England and for some south too.

Most of us stay dry, and most will only notice the breeze changing direction and strengthening a tad Monday night into Tuesday as cold air returns. A few flurries or upslope snow showers are possible Tuesday with leftover moisture on the backside of this system.

Our next storm will gather strength across the Midwest and head in just in time for our next holiday. We expect wind (possibly damaging), heavy rain and warm temperatures again...similar to the Christmas storm. This one looks to linger more into New Year's Day and potentially into Saturday morning.

Stay tuned for updates on timing and specifics on impacts. The following weekend does look dry with highs back in the 30s.