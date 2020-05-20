Fantastic Stretch of Weather Continues With Sunny Thursday Ahead

Our stretch of fantastic weather continues with a sunny Wednesday afternoon with highs in the 70s inland while cooler at the coast, due to an on-shore wind that keeps coastal towns in the 50s to around 60 degrees.

High pressure persists and this will allow us to have a few more days of sunshine. The wind this time of year is crucial on our temperatures, because the ocean is still chilly (temperatures in the 40s to around 50), so that's why there is a temperature variance across New England.

A high risk for rip currents continues to impact Cape Cod and the Islands with nice swells for surfers. Rip currents will be an issue Thursday as well, especially along the South Coast, but the waves won't be as big.

Tonight, we have another starry night due to a clear sky and a new moon, so it will be great for stargazing. Just make sure you are wearing a sweatshirt because lows will drop into the 30s north to 40s south, with another round of patchy frost possible.

Thursday gives way to a day filled with sunshine but a wind shift to blow from the south will allow temperatures to climb into the 70s, even eastern coastal towns, making it feel more like late May.

With that said, the South Coast won't experience this warmth because of its proximity to the ocean.

By Friday, temperatures skyrocket into the 80s with a bit more humidity and some high clouds due to a southwest wind. Under this amount of sunshine, our pollen count is very high plus we have the strongest sun angle for the next 8 weeks, so applying sunscreen while playing outdoors is a must.

The blocking high that has kept us dry all week will eventually weaken and this will allow for an area of low pressure to pass to our south Saturday, increasing the cloud cover and providing a slight chance for showers across southern New England, while to the north, dry conditions prevail.

Come Sunday, the sunshine returns for all but temperatures stay in the 60s near the coast while 70s inland.

No showers are in the forecast for Memorial Day with highs closer to 70 degrees. It will be a nice holiday weekend to spend outdoors while having a cookout!

Our First Alert 10-day forecast indicates temperatures warming into the 80s to end the month, making it feel like summer.