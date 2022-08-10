Final Supermoon of the Year Could Cause Flooding

The full Sturgeon Moon is officially full on Thursday at 9:35 p.m. over Boston. The moon rise times will be: tonight at 7:30, Thursday at 8:11 p.m., and Friday at 8:44 p.m. Unfortunately there will be a lot of clouds around the next few nights and fog that may obstruct our view.

It is worth trying to see since this is the third and final supermoon of the year. A supermoon occurs when the moon is slightly closer to Earth in its orbit which makes it a little larger and brighter than the rest. This moon gets the nickname “Sturgeon” because those fish are typically caught this time of the year. Other names for this moon: Flying Up, Corn, Harvest, Rising, Black Cherries, Ricing, or Mountain Shadows Moon.

Since we have a full moon and it’s super again, we do have another round of high astronomical tides starting tonight through Saturday night. With a slight onshore flow the next few days too, we will see minor coastal flooding along typical shoreline and low-lying roads.

Here are the tide times of concern and heights for Boston (12.5’ is minor flood stage):

Today: 10:27 p.m. 10.99’ (forecast with onshore wind: 12.6’)

Thursday: 11:24 p.m. 11.19’ (forecast: 12.7’)

Friday night/Sat. AM: 12:20am 11.22’ (forecast: 12.9’)

Saturday: 12:20 a.m. 11.22’

Sunday: 1:14 a.m. 11.05’