FIRST ALERT: Afternoon Thunderstorms Threaten Damaging Wind, Hail Monday

We’re starting out the new work week warm and muggy. The threat for showers and thunderstorms increases this evening and tonight as a strong cold front passes through the region.

Much of today will remain dry, but a few isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms are possible as the atmosphere ahead of the cold front destabilizes. As we’ve seen the past several mornings, fog will be prevalent across the south coast of New England and across portions of eastern Maine with visibilities below ¼ mile through the mid-morning.

Widespread showers and thunderstorms will arrive this evening across western New England as the cold front approaches. Some of the storms may be severe with damaging winds, heavy rain and hail. A First Alert Stamp is on our 10-Day forecast today due to the potential severe weather.

Today’s highs will reach the upper 70s to mid 80s, cooler Cape and along the coast of Maine.

Showers and storms will end from west to east by midnight as they weaken before reaching the coastal plains. Though models are in agreement of this happening, we’ll still keep a close eye on the line of storms in case any stray away from model consensus.

Clouds will clear late tonight with winds increasing out of the west as high pressure builds into the region. Lows tonight will drop into the mid to upper 50s south, upper 40s to low 50s north.

Tuesday will feature warm and breezy conditions with a few showers possible across the higher terrain of northern and western New England. The rest of the work week is looking mostly dry and pleasant with high temperatures around or just above seasonal levels.

Record heat looks to make a return Saturday with highs reaching the upper 80s and 90s across portions of the region! Stay tuned!