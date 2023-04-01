FIRST ALERT: Downpours and Gusty Winds to Continue on Saturday Night (Live Radar)

The broad upper low that’s been sitting over the Great Lakes producing storms across the Mississippi Valley, Midwest and now the east coast, will keep feeding our atmosphere through tonight.

While our first round of rain works it’s way out, the sun and mild temperatures will brew the atmosphere for a while setting up the stage before our second round precipitation moves in.

This second round tags along storms triggered by the cold & dry air behind a front that’s encountering a moist and mild set up. Highs today reach the 60s but the cold front is carrying 30s & 40s right behind it. That’s what our weather will be like tomorrow along with blustery winds that will make it feel like the 30s instead.

While the sun will shine bright on our Sunday afternoon, being under the shade outside will feel like the 20s & 30s with NW wind gusting up to 35 mph at times.

Our imminent threat, however, are today’s potentially damaging wind gusts that will accompany these storms. We already have a windy day for parts of southeastern Ma where the SW flow has been gusting up to 50 mph.

This evening, the storms may bring such energy that the downdrafts may produce up to 60 mph gusts in localized areas along with heavy rain and potential hail. Thunder will be another one of those risks, staying away from doors & windows will be the safest thing to do this evening as the storms march through.

Once they move out overnight, a few sprinkles east and flurries may remain in higher elevations that will depart before sunrise allowing bright sunny skies to dominate over Sunday.

Another warm front ushers in Monday which will cause our pressure gradient to increase as a high pressure sits to our southeast allowing for wind gusts to take their protagonist role one more time.

Highs by that time will rebound to the 50s. Rain chances come back Monday night, Tuesday through Thursday with highs ranging in the upper 50s to mid-60s. The warmest day is likely Thursday where parts of the southwest could see highs nearing the 70s.