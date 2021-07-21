FIRST ALERT: Downpours, Intense Lightning Expected in Afternoon Thunderstorms

A cold front and upper-level area of low pressure will help to trigger showers and strong to severe thunderstorms across New England this afternoon and evening.

Some storms may contain downpours, frequent lightning, small hail and damaging winds. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 80s.

Overnight, the cold front will shift south of the region, ushering in drier air. Skies will clear from the northwest as low temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Big difference on Thursday with mostly sunny skies and much drier and cooler air in place. Highs reach into the upper 70s to either side of 80 degrees.

A mix of sun, clouds and scattered showers and thunderstorms are on tap for Friday as a disturbance moves through the region. Highs reach into the upper 70s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday will feature sunny skies and continued dry air as a ridge of high pressure builds in over New England. Temperatures will remain slightly below-average for this time of year in the low to mid 70s.

It looks like we will enter into yet another unsettled pattern by the end of the weekend as an area of low pressure pivots into the region.

A warm front will trek across New England on Sunday with increasing clouds, followed by rain and thunderstorms. Winds will also increase on Sunday with highs staying in the mid 70s.

On Monday, a cold front will approach from the west with showers sticking around on the exclusive First Alert 10-Day forecast on NBC10 Boston and NECN.