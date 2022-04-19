FIRST ALERT: Downpours, Strong Wind During Tuesday Morning Commute

Our spring storm has been making headlines all across the East. And this time around, it’s not about the severe weather.

Snow has blanketed landscapes from North Carolina to New York, and it will continue to befuddle warm weather fans all the way to Vermont through this afternoon. Make no mistake, this is a powerful storm system for any time of year.

Gusty wind will be the mainstay all through the afternoon, with isolated power outages possible. Two distinct peaks of wind are expected: one through the very early part of the morning, and another after lunch. A slow ramp down is expected after dark as the storm rockets into the eastern Quebec.

Get updates on what's happening in the Boston area to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

As far as precipitation is concerned, any early morning flakes or sleet in the higher terrain of Worcester County will have vanished by early morning, so there’s no concern for any surprise accumulations. Rainfall, however, is impressive for such a quick-hitter. We’re expecting a quick 1-1.5 inches in the downpours.

The sun should start poking out as early as mid-morning. And as the morning wears on, we’ll also see some milder air infiltrate parts of eastern Massachusetts, with a drop later in the afternoon back to the low 50s.

We’ll wrestle free of the storm’s grip tomorrow. It’s a breezy day, but it’s brighter and milder as the highs jump to near 60. The rest of the week is rather quiet too. Not seeing any major storm brewing, but a slow warming trend is. Highs should be in the mid-60s by late week.