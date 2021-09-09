FIRST ALERT: Downpours to Dump a Couple Inches of Rain, Cause Flooding Thursday

After two Tornado warnings in Connecticut during the early morning hours, Thursday will feature periods of heavy rain and some flooding, especially across the Boston-Metro area.

Cooler temperatures, more comfortable and drier air will settle in Friday and Saturday as a high pressure system moves in. Highs will be in the 70s both days with low humidity.

Friday there is a chance for a pop up shower, but most of the area will stay dry and sunny with fair weather clouds in the afternoon. Both days this weekend will stay dry and warm with continued summer temperatures, but nothing too hot.

The same high will shift offshore Saturday night and Sunday. Overall, we're expecting a very pleasant weekend with low humidity.

Next week we will see a cold front sliding across the region on Monday and Tuesday. Another cold front may pass through New England on Wednesday.

More temperatures in the 70s to low 80s and daily rain and storm chances can be seen throughout the week on the exclusive First Alert Weather 10-Day Forecast on NBC10 Boston and NECN.