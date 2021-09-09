forecast

FIRST ALERT: Downpours to Dump a Couple Inches of Rain, Cause Flooding Thursday

Some areas may pick up 1 to 2+" of rain as heavy rain hits the region

By Aaron Perry

NBC Universal, Inc.

After two Tornado warnings in Connecticut during the early morning hours, Thursday will feature periods of heavy rain and some flooding, especially across the Boston-Metro area.

Cooler temperatures, more comfortable and drier air will settle in Friday and Saturday as a high pressure system moves in. Highs will be in the 70s both days with low humidity. 

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Friday there is a chance for a pop up shower, but most of the area will stay dry and sunny with fair weather clouds in the afternoon. Both days this weekend will stay dry and warm with continued summer temperatures, but nothing too hot.

The same high will shift offshore Saturday night and Sunday. Overall, we're expecting a very pleasant weekend with low humidity.

Next week we will see a cold front sliding across the region on Monday and Tuesday. Another cold front may pass through New England on Wednesday.

Weather Stories

forecast 9 hours ago

FIRST ALERT: Downpours, Thunder, Potential Flooding Thursday

storm 21 hours ago

Tornado Warnings Expire, More Storms Expected Later Thursday

More temperatures in the 70s to low 80s and daily rain and storm chances can be seen throughout the week on the exclusive First Alert Weather 10-Day Forecast on NBC10 Boston and NECN.

This article tagged under:

forecastBOSTONWeatherNew England
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us