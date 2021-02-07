FIRST ALERT: Expected Snow Totals Jump Up as Storm Slams Boston Area

Heavy snow is falling across parts of New England and will continue for the next couple of hours Sunday night.

A band of snow has stalled out across the Boston metro area. Inside this band, the snow was falling at 3 to 4 inches per hour. Most of our forecast is on track, expect for underneath this band.

If you’re underneath the band, visibility will drop below a quarter mile. Localized amounts of 9 to 12 inches will be possible.

‼️Franklin, Medfield, Norwood to Dedham - that band is dumping 3-4"/hr. Before I left for work I measured 1" in 15min. @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/oqKDPabMGU — Chris Gloninger NBC10 Boston (@ChrisGNBCBoston) February 7, 2021

Virtually stationary, intense snow band from Boston/Quincy to Woonsocket with snowfall rates of 2-3" hr! pic.twitter.com/g8At9vIHH2 — Pete Bouchard NBC10 Boston (@PeteNBCBoston) February 7, 2021

The liquid/snow ratio will be slightly lower at the coast, so even with heavy snow, snow rates there will likely range between 1 and 2 inches per hour.

It's still a brunch to bedtime snowstorm for us -- the timing has not changed. Most of the accumulating snow will end by dinner time.

NBC10 Boston

If you want to get a head start on the morning clean up, you might want to fire up the snowblower or shovel and it will save you the aggravation in the morning.

We will catch a break on Monday, but it will be cold.

Another batch of snow will be possible Tuesday. That round of snow will only amount to 1 to 3 inches or 2 to 4 inches. Unfortunately, the timing is poor and it could slow down the Tuesday evening commute.

We’ll catch another break Wednesday and Thursday, before another storm Thursday night into Friday morning. Some forecast models are hinting at a significant event.