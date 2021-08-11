FIRST ALERT: Extreme Heat on Tap With Heat Index Expected to Reach 105 Degrees

If you feel Wednesday's been hot, Thursday will be hotter.

Heat indices will be ranging between 100-105 degrees in the afternoon.

On average, we get two heat waves a year, but 2020 brought us three, and this year, we're on our third one again. The heat will continue into Saturday, but Thursday afternoon will be the hottest day in that stretch.

A cold front will move in Saturday and pass through New England from northwest to southeast, producing a number of showers and thunderstorms, but slow enough that temperatures will still reach 90 degrees in much of southern New England, extending the heat wave to a fourth day before a dramatically different air arrives from Sunday through next week, dropping daytime high temperatures to around 80 with coastal sea breezes and vastly reduced humidity.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Sunday into Wednesday of next week look fantastic, our temperatures will be topping out in the 80s and our rain chances are not showing to be significant for now. This means that once we go through this rough phase of heat, we'll get a nice transition into a more "normal" August weather pattern.

For now, consider limiting your outdoor activities and drinking water constantly. Heat exhaustion can put your life in danger when facing the risk of heat stroke. Wear lightweight clothes, long sleeves to protect your skin from the high UV index and try to stay indoors as much you can until Saturday. Make sure to stay tuned with your First Alert Weather team to keep you updated.