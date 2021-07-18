FIRST ALERT: Flooding Remains Biggest Risk with Rain Sunday

We got almost five inches of rain during a 24-hour lapse with Saturday’s storms.

Please be careful out there, we expect another round of thunderstorms for Sunday. Some of these are capable of turning severe and activate severe thunderstorm warnings as well as flash flood warnings.

For today, we can expect an additional 1-2 inches of rain. These totals will be falling over saturated soil, which may produce more flooding in some spots.

Areas of Connecticut and Massachusetts have been the most affected up to now and we must keep on eye on these already-affected sites due to the expected conditions for this afternoon and into the evening.

We urge you not to cross flooded roads and instead look for alternate routes.

These storms are capable of once again producing strong wind gusts, frequent lighting, chance for hail and power outages yet again… but the highest concern would be the risk of flooding.

Tomorrow, conditions will get drier after 5 p.m. and Tuesday is finally giving us a break from the heavy rain.

Wednesday might be rainy again, but conditions should overall get a bit better (drier) by the end of next week.

Please stay safe and weather alert.