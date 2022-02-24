First Alert: Friday Winter Storm Will Bring Heavy Snow, Gusty Winds

After a record-breaking warm day Wednesday, snow is expected this Friday.

We've issued a First Alert for the Friday winter storm. The storm will bring heavy snow, and some gusty winds all day Friday.

When does it start?

The heaviest snow will actually fall during the predawn hours Friday, through the morning commute. 1-2” snowfall rates per hour are likely.

The snow lightens up a bit by late afternoon, but still minor accumulation will occur through the evening commute.

Travel impact

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Travel will be slow-going and snowy all day long on Friday.

Wind gusts

The wind will get as high as 30-40 mph Friday as the storm passes just to our south. Don't anticipate any big issues from that, or any damage.

How much snow?

Snowfall will be widespread 8-12” across central New England, Boston, Worcester, Springfield, and Merrimack Valley.

This weekend's weather

This weekend our temperatures will be in the 30s to low 40s by Sunday and there will be plenty of sun.

Next week we stay seasonable with more winter-like temperatures remaining most of the week.