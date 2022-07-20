FIRST ALERT: Heat Advisories, Isolated Storms for Some

These are the summer blogs that almost write themselves. Extended heat waves. Humidity. Heat indices near 100. Peak summer.

It’s not record-setting and it’s not all that unusual, in fact. But we experience more of these days thanks to climate change. And there will be more in the future as well.

In the meantime, we’re searching for the spots that AREN’T covered by the days-long Heat Advisory. Greater Worcester, the immediate North Shore and Cape Ann, all of Cape Cod and the Islands will be spared. It’s here that we see cooler temps thanks to elevation (Greater Worcester) or soothing afternoon sea breezes (everywhere else).

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It’s a tricky forecast for Boston, too. Logan Airport may see the sea breeze around noon, kicking us back through the 80s. Question becomes, do we hit 90 degrees before that happens?

It’s a moot point, because the sea breezes won’t make the temps drop all that much. And they keep the sticky air intact too. Speaking of that, humidity will peak on Thursday before dropping a bit late week and the first part of the weekend. If we can’t get relief from the sea breeze, maybe we’ll have better luck with a thunderstorm or two?

Get updates on what's happening in the Boston area to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Careful...storms can compound our problems with humidity, perhaps even sending the dew points near 80! Our chances are small, but very late Thursday (or even Thursday night) a feeble front will push through New England. It’s enough to fire up a storm, but not enough for widespread coverage – or a reasonable drink of water. There will be another chance late on Sunday (a bit better coverage), so keep your fingers crossed.

In the meantime, keep it cool, keep hydrating and slather on the sunscreen.