FIRST ALERT: Heavy Rain, Wind, Possible Thunderstorms Set to Push Through Region

With a strong front pushing through, downpours, wind and possible thunderstorms develop Thursday afternoon and evening. While this front is arriving late, showers have been showing up since early morning and will continue to scatter through the western half of New England in the afternoon, becoming more widespread at night. Moving from west to east, the majority of the rainfall will take place in the evening, Thursday night and linger through Friday morning.

This means that we’ll have to pack some patience and remain alert on our evening drive Thursday as well as our morning drive to work/school.

It’s a slow moving front, this will drop about 1 to 2.5 inches of rainfall in some areas. The higher amounts will likely stay out of I-95 but may affect western areas such as Worcester county with up to 2.5 inches and locally heavier amounts. Due to leaf clogged drains, some street flooding may occur. Mostly fully leafed trees may be affected by the wind Thursday evening as the gusts may reach up to 35 mph inland and 45 - 50 mph on the Cape Friday morning.

Gale warnings, Small Craft Advisories will remain in effect due to wind churning up our seas. Waves will run up to 3 to 5 feet today but increase Friday with up to 12 foot waves just off the coast of Cape Cod. 7 - 10 foot waves may rush into the beaches on Cape Ann.

After this cold front exits the region on Friday, Maine will still hang on to some showers on Saturday but the weekend overall looks mostly dry for the rest of New England. Highs will remain above average Saturday and Sunday but a deep low from Canada will dip in on Monday bringing showers and a dip in temperatures. This will drop highs to the 50s for much of next week.