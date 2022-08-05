FIRST ALERT: High Temperatures Persist as Storm Chances Roll In

After the record-setting heat of Thursday, we’re looking in all directions for relief. While there won’t be much in terms of heat and humidity, there’s certainly some optimism over the threat for storms and rain. As steering currents slow to a crawl, however, our concerns will revolve around too much of a good thing.

During intense droughts, the ground hardens and becomes temporarily impervious to rain. During strong thunderstorms, intense downpours can lead to massive runoff and flash flooding. That’s our main concern with any storms that form and get out of hand Friday and into the weekend. Dew points rose to the upper 70s across the Islands Thursday night, telling us that there’s a tremendous amount of water vapor available to these storms. Given the right setup, we could be in for some trouble. Compounding matters, the aforementioned slow steering currents mean that these storms will barely move once they develop. We’ll stay vigilant with the downpours all through the weekend and into early next week.

Our greatest threat for getting wet appears to be in the afternoons in the coming days. That said, we’ll get shelter from the sun with more numerous clouds as well. The weekend sees the frequency of the storms fade a little as a front slowly washes out. However, with the approach of another front on Tuesday, we’ll see the odds swing back in our favor for storms.

Heat is…still here. It’s a standing order that we should expect highs in the low to mid 90s throughout the weekend. Humidity will be stifling, and overnight fog will form on the Cape/Islands. If you’re already thinking ahead to the end game, it’s Wednesday of next week. Temps drop and humidity gradually falls. By Thursday and Friday of next week, this extended, record-setting hot spell will be in the books.