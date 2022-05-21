FIRST ALERT: Hot Temperatures Today and Even Hotter Temperatures Tomorrow

It’s a hot weekend for us all. Today we’re dealing with temperatures in the 90s but we’re just getting ready to see even warmer temperatures tomorrow. As our humidity is also on the rise, our temperatures will feel much warmer. If you see mid to upper 80s in the thermometer, you’re likely feeling in the 90s, we add a few more degrees due to the fact that our bodies can’t cool as efficiently as it would on a dry day. While today we see many low 90s as a popular number, our highs tomorrow will rise to the upper 90s and likely feel up to 100 in some spots.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

With humidity in place, northern New England has the potential to see strong to severe storms this evening. With hot temperatures and moisture, our atmosphere may become volatile for isolated storms formation along the showers. Severe storm development may bring strong localized wind gusts, hail and frequent lightning. Conditions may also bring rotating storms.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The highest risk is mainly for northern NH & ME, but isolated areas in VT may also see some of the activity. Remain weather alert this evening and again tomorrow, as a cold front may trigger once more the scattered potential for severe storm development across western and northern New England. We anticipate a strong clash of temperatures with our cold air mass rushing in from the NW to run into very hot temperatures and allowing our lapse rates to increase again. This may bring once more the chance of localized damaging wind gusts, hail and thunder. Downloading our NBC10 Boston App and our NECN app may give you the tools to monitor our live radar and see areas of potential weather danger.

After tomorrow’s PM cold front, our highs will drop to the 70s on Monday and remain in the 60s Tuesday & Wednesday. Chance of showers increases by the end of next week and our

Memorial Day weekend features highs in the 70s. Stay safe and stay weather aware.