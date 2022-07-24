FIRST ALERT: Hottest Day of Almost Week-Long Heat Wave, Thunderstorms Possible Tomorrow

We’re following the hottest temperatures of this six-day heat wave this afternoon.

Our heat advisories now stretch all the way through Cape Cod as our heat indices range from the 90s to the three digits. Sunny skies for most, while some showers and storms begin to develop across the northern states this evening. Some showers may also reach MA tonight. Lows drop to the upper 70s and our dew points remain high, which won’t bring any relief to this daytime heat.

Since our tropical environment continues through tomorrow, our other First Alert goes out to the chance for strong storms tomorrow.

A cold front pushes south and brings lifting, where we’ll see our scattered potential for strong to severe storms moving south. With our previous event on Thursday, most storms stayed north and west, bringing no rain to the southeastern counties. This time, our thunderstorms will also bring a threat to the far southern areas of New England.

Main concern with tomorrow’s severe thunderstorms are damaging wind, hail, torrential rain & rotation. These storms will enhance the potential for tree damage, power lines, roofing and with the heavy rain some flash flooding may also be another factor to look out for.

Remain weather aware tomorrow as most storms will take place in the afternoon, the strongest activity may roll in during the evening commute hours. Visibility will likely be affected and driving under these conditions is not recommended. Plan ahead and stay tuned on your First Alert team who will keep you updated.

In our 10 day forecast you’ll find improving conditions by Tuesday, drier air will take over and sunny skies along with more normal temperatures will remain through Wednesday before our next chance for showers and storms returns on Thursday.