FIRST ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Alerts in Mass., Conn., Maine

Humidity is back in New England Thursday afternoon, and with it comes the chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms, including some that could be strong.

There were severe thunderstorm alerts issued in the afternoon across Massachusetts into the Boston area, as well as parts of Maine and Connecticut. See all severe weather alerts in your area here.

The main threat is for damaging wind and small hail. The most vulnerable area late afternoon and evening will be southern New England, but most of us may not see rain.

As the front gradually pushes south Thursday night, we will see a return of lower humidity in northern New England, while the rest of the region will experience a comfortable air mass Friday.

The storm threat in southern New England will continue to Friday morning, with downpours along the South Coast. Friday afternoon will feature a blend of clouds and sun with highs in the 80s.

High pressure moves in Friday night and Saturday with lower humidity and nice weather. Saturday is the pick of the weekend with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the 80s.

The next weather system is on our doorstep Sunday. It's a tough call on whether we get a dry day or not. Clouds will be moving in, humidity will return with a chance of showers and storms by late afternoon.

Tropical Storm Isaias continues to impact Puerto Rico and Hispaniola with flash flooding rain and winds. This storm is forecast to move over mountainous terrain in Hispaniola, which will weaken the storm as it treks towards the Bahamas. Once it moves into warmer waters of the Bahamian chain, it should regain strength as it approaches the east coast of Florida.

The National Hurricane Center has the storm near the coast of South Carolina by Monday. This is a position where we are vulnerable in New England. The storm will likely be passing near our region Tuesday night and Wednesday. So we get some beneficial rain, but hopefully not wind.