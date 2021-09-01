FIRST ALERT: Ida Remnant Threatens Downpours, Outages and Flash Floods

Get ready for heavy downpours tonight.

Our morning has been relatively quiet - we even got the opportunity to enjoy some escaping rays of sunshine. But our afternoon will be filled with heavy pockets of rain as Ida’s remnants head directly into New England.

Light showers began early this morning across the southwest, but even though they have been low in intensity, prolonged precipitation is expected across Connecticut and western Massachusetts. That means these areas are vulnerable to concerning floods.

July brought in record rainfall, August was also pretty significant and the first day of September is already bringing in more than three inches - the average for the entire month! It’s going to be a busy night with torrential rainfall covering most of New England.

The best we can do is be prepared. Start by getting all the essentials: drinking water, a flashlight and new batteries. Also be sure to clear out your drains and check your generators.

While the risk of power outages will be focused to the south tonight, strong wind gusts could affect eastern coastal communities tomorrow morning and bring down some power lines by fallen trees and 40-50 mph wind gusts.

Once again, preparation will take us through this. Start planning ahead and use this early afternoon to have a personal checklist done.

For now, the most concerning areas with the risk of flood are Connecticut, Rhode Island and southern Massachusetts - this includes the coast this time.

Keep important documents in higher ground and remember that basements are prone to flooding; it would be a good preventive action to seek higher ground for any objects of value in the basement.

The rain will be over by tomorrow afternoon. Lingering showers come back to the eastern side of New England for the night hours but the rest of us will remain dry.

Friday seems like a great start to the weekend. Saturday will also remain with great temperatures and sunshine. While the rain chances return for the afternoon of Labor Day. Stay tuned for updates from the weather team at NBC10 Boston and NECN.