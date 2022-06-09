FIRST ALERT: Intense Rain May Bring Challenging Morning Commute

Pretty intense rain is moving through this morning with embedded thunder and lightning. It’s a recipe for a tough commute with ponding, localized flooding and lots of runoff. All told, we could see a widespread inch or more (thunder is always the wild card) regionwide.

We’re delivering a pretty good upper cut to the drought with this dose of rain, but it’s a long journey back to normalcy.

Once the intense rain moves off by mid-morning, the concern shifts to the afternoon. Clearing skies will bring back the sun, but questions revolve around the threat for severe weather. It looks like all the ingredients are there for at least a passing storm, but if these storms don’t flare quickly, they won’t be able to grow into menacing/severe storms with a potential for damaging winds. The threat is not glaringly obvious, so this will likely be a gametime decision.

Thereafter, the fine summer weather resumes on Friday as sunshine returns and highs reach back into the upper 70s. The latest word – or should I say phrase - on the weekend is “not too shabby”. Clouds will blend with sun both days, with the threat for a VERY late shower on Saturday evening (or at night). Sunday showcases a bit more sun, with showers holding back across New York. All in all, a pretty good save on the weekend!