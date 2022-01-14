FIRST ALERT: Isolated Power Outages, Snow for Some Friday

We have a First Alert declared for Friday for the damaging wind, snow southeast and flash freeze overnight. This first storm is grazing by southeastern New England and eastern Maine.

The second storm (and second First Alert day) is running along the coast on Monday. Wind and waves will impact the northeast, as well as some rain or snow. In between these systems, we have the bitter cold and dangerous wind chills Saturday.

Storm #1

This storm is grazing by the northeast today, affecting mostly southeastern Massachusetts with precipitation. Rain showers are ongoing across the Cape and spread northwest until hitting 128 approximately.

Farther northwest, no precipitation from this one. Slowly, as the storm center heads away from us and strengthens, it will pull in colder air from Canada. The center of the storm clobbers Nova Scotia and Newfoundland.

Meanwhile, we see the rain change to snow in Boston and across Cape Cod before the precipitation heads out this evening. Enter the wind! Damaging northerly wind gusts around 60 mph along the south shore, Cape & islands will crank up this evening, through Saturday predawn. Expect some outages and damage.

Bitter Cold

The wind then ushers in bitter cold as temperatures crash Saturday morning. A flash freeze is possible in southeastern New England after the rain to snow from the afternoon.

Temperatures fall to the single digits south and below zero up north. Wind chills of -10 to -25 will be found all over the northeast. These low wind chills mean frostbite can set in in 30 minutes or less for many areas Saturday.

Highs only reach 5-15 degrees south, around zero in the north country. The wind slowly subsids by nightfall.

Storm #2

Sunday we have a break from the intense weather with 20s and sunshine plus less wind. Sunday night into Monday, our next storm heads in.

This one is likely to track along or just inside the coastline of the east, the center of the low pressure system heads into western New England. This storm will be messy, with temps in the 40s southeast and rain.

Colder temps and snow will be likely for northern and western New England. Several inches of snow will fall and some upslope snow may enhance our totals in the mountains too.

The snow will last all day long Monday, which is a popular ski weekend, since Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Stay tuned as the track may wobble slightly and then we could increase our totals for Boston from a couple inches to several.

Wind speeds increase as the storm moves through Monday, southeast gusts around 40 then southwest gusts in southern New England. Northern New England will see more northeast to northwest winds. As for the coast, the wind will be offshore, no not anticipating coastal flooding. Waves off shore will be 10-20 feet so it’s a dangerous storm for mariners.

Our weather pattern quiets down after Monday, with temps in the 30s to 20s and a small system bringing in snow showers sometime midweek.