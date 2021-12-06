FIRST ALERT: Morning Downpours, Strong Wind Monday

It’s a busy week and I’m not just talking about the Christmas rush. Two storms are in the pipeline, and while the one today has a forecast that’s relatively straightforward, the next on Wednesday isn’t as squeaky clean.

First up, the wind, the rain, the super mild air -- our storm is dragging it all through today. The rain isn’t an all-day affair, but it will come in early this morning with some rumbles and downpours, then with a second round late evening when the cold front comes swinging through.

While the unstable air seems present early, it appears marginal later. That said, there is a possibility for ANOTHER couple of rumbles (because twice is nice).

In today’s downpours and/or storms, we will pick up close to a half-inch of water. All tolled, this doesn’t seem to be a big rain maker, but what it lacks in water, it makes up for in wind.

Gusts could easily top 40 mph in this storm. Along the Capes, Islands and Buzzards Bay, we could see wind speeds near 50 late day and into the evening right ahead of the front. While I don’t see the recipe for a lot of power outages, they are a distinct possibility in some communities.

Winds will stay feisty through the night, but back off from the peaks of the late afternoon and evening. Cold air will rush back in, dropping us from 50s & 60s back to the 30s in a matter of hours. If you like that temp swing, we have another later in the week that will have the numbers going the other way…again.

Before that happens, there’s a tricky storm system zipping by late Wednesday. While the track seems intact, the outcome for our weather isn’t nearly as clear-cut. We’re seeing the possibility of some light snow at times, but it may be mixed with rain along the coast – and especially Cape Cod.

This storm may have the ability to produce some light accumulation (that favors points northwest of 128 and 495), but exactly how that materializes isn’t all that certain. If we get the storm to crank up offshore, that may not be much of an issue.

But if it remains weak, then it may come down to a game time decision on snow amounts. Either way, we’re here for the duration. Make it a good week!