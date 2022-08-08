FIRST ALERT: Oppressive Heat, Humidity Linger Into Monday

Oppressive heat and humidity will be the main weather story Monday, as high temperatures soar back into the mid 90s across much of the region.

The only hold out from the heat Monday will be far northern New England, where a frontal boundary will be draped bringing showers and thunderstorms along it much of the day, some of which may be strong to severe. Highs there will be mostly in the 70s, 60s in far northern Maine!

As far as rain goes for the rest of the region, similar to what we saw Sunday, storms will pop-up throughout the afternoon and evening, some of which may reach the strong to severe side with gusty winds, hail and heavy rain.

Overnight, we’ll watch a cold front continue to slowly sag southward bringing with it showers across northern and central New England, the rest of the region will remain muggy and warm. Lows in the 70s south, 60s north.

Tuesday, the cold front will slowly pass through the region bringing much needed relief from the heat behind it along with showers and storms. Ahead of the boundary, the heat and humidity will hold on for one more day as we see high temperatures jumping into the 90s across southern New England again, which will help set the stage for some strong to severe storms in the afternoon as the cold front passes through.

By Wednesday, the front will be off shore with more tolerable temperatures in its wake. Along with the cooler, more seasonable temperatures, we’ll also be on the unsettled side with some much needed rain in the forecast, especially Wednesday night into Thursday as a wave of low pressure tracks along the stalled front south of the region.

In fact, the threat for showers remains in the forecast right through Friday as seen on our Exclusive 10-Day Forecast.