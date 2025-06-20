First Alert: Potentially dangerous summer heat ahead

A First Alert has been issued for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, with extreme heat expected.

A very warm "heat dome" — a large area of warm high pressure in the upper atmosphere — will form over the Ohio Valley this weekend and extend its reach into New England starting Sunday.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

There may be slight relief on Monday as the sea breeze moves in along the coast, but this will be a potentially dangerous early season hot spell as the heat index rises above 100 degrees for all three days.

The heat index captures what it feels like when we combine the temperature and humidity.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

It's not often that southern New England sees this kind of heat— in any part of summer.

While Boston Logan may not see a heat wave — defined as three consecutive days of 90 degrees or higher — thanks to the Monday sea breeze, we should reach it in many towns and cities away from the coast.

In addition, there's a possibility we hit 100 degrees in Boston on Tuesday, which would the first time we've seen that since July 24th 2022.