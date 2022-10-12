FIRST ALERT: Rain, Thunder and Wind Set For Thursday Night

New England is in between weather systems Wednesday, which works to our benefit.

A departing area of high pressure (fair weather) and an incoming area of low pressure (storm center) are far enough apart for New England to fall in the middle. A southwest wind is carrying warmth and moisture through the Northeast U.S., with the warmth arriving Wednesday and raindrops arriving Thursday.

A dry start under a clear sky Wednesday morning meant isolated valley fog where coolest valleys dropped into the 30s, but a rapid rebound under plentiful sun will mean afternoon highs in the 70s for most New England communities! Clouds will increase later Wednesday and thicken Wednesday night — the first signal of increasing moisture aloft, ahead of the approaching storm system and associated cold front, draped across the Great Lakes and moving east.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Isolated showers begin Thursday morning, but with the approaching storm and its cold front moving only very slowly across the Great Lakes, showers should remain isolated through the day with more time spent dry than wet in any given spot. A south-southeast breeze will increase Thursday afternoon with gusts to 30 mph at times, then increase to gusts of 40 mph overnight Thursday night (perhaps touching 50 mph on Cape Cod) as a round of rain, downpours and thunder swings through overnight.

Isolated power outages can’t be ruled out overnight Thursday night, mostly owing to the somewhat uncommon wind direction from the south-southeast and the fact that we haven’t seen a considerable wind event in some time, so weakened limbs may be a bit more willing to fall than they otherwise would be. Any thunderstorms could also help to focus locally higher wind gusts while dropping heavier downpours for isolated urban street flooding overnight Thursday night. The wind will continue on Cape Cod and in Maine into Friday morning, but the rain and showers will linger longer, with much of eastern New England subject to showers for at least the first half to two-thirds of Friday.

By late Friday, most of the rain likely will have nudged east to focus in Maine and the Gulf of Maine, where showers will continue Saturday, while the rest of New England sees drier air with sunshine and temperatures in the 60s for two very pleasant days Saturday and Sunday. Total rainfall amounts Thursday to Saturday will reach one to two inches for most of New England – a soaking rain that will at least help alleviate drought conditions a bit, though much more is still needed.

In Maine, where rain lingers into Saturday, rain amounts should land between two and three inches. Our next disturbance arrives Monday, raising the chance of showers and rain again, then opening the door to a burst of notably cooler air for the middle of next week, evident in our exclusive First Alert 10-day forecast.