FIRST ALERT: Record-Breaking Heat and Thunderstorms Expected For the Weekend

We have a First Alert for record-breaking heat this weekend. Both today and tomorrow we will see highs in the 90s and heat index values around 100 degrees.

This morning we have a murky start with some leftover showers from overnight storms along the Cape & south coast. Plus fog has lowered our visibility to near zero as the humidity increased overnight. It’s a chilly and cloudy morning for the beach, but eventually the clouds part and our highs soar to the 90s inland, but the coast is where you want to be. Highs there will be in the 70s to 80s alongside a chilly ocean and developing sea breezes.

Water temps are in the low 50s right now so if you are out on the wave-runner, or kayak, dress for the water temp in case you end up in the water unexpectedly. If you’re dipping your toes in the water to cool off, dress for the air temp!

Watch for some storms in the afternoon in northern New England, with isolated severe wind and hail. These weather systems will be around the mountains through evening.

Lows tonight will not cool off enough for those without air conditioning. We stay in the 70s with high humidity and it will be uncomfortable to sleep. Highs jump right back into the mid to upper 90s with a stronger southwest wind. Heat index numbers reach 95-101 degrees again. The eastern coast and beaches even hit the 90s due to the strong wind, while southern facing beaches will be in the 70s.

Scattered severe thunderstorms develop in the heat of the afternoon in northwestern New England, with the storms heading towards Boston by evening. VT, NH, western CT and MA could see scattered severe wind and hail. The storms seem to decrease in intensity as they head southeast. But watch for an isolated damaging wind threat from Boston to the northwest.

The storms Sunday are associated with a cold front that will move through by Monday. Highs fall to the 70s with much lower humidity levels. We’re all of a sudden back to more seasonable highs, then fall below normal in Boston as a sea breeze kicks in for Tuesday. Highs are stuck in the low 60s, with mid 60s midweek. Memorial Day weekend looks warm but comfy with highs in the 70s for most and a couple waves of rain will be possible. Stay tuned on the timing!