FIRST ALERT: Scattered Storms, Lightning and Damaging Wind Monday

Scattered storms and showers continue across New England Monday afternoon. The main threats are damaging wind, torrential rain, and lightning.

The severe threat diminishes after sunset, but rumbles of thunder and downpours will be likely overnight into Tuesday afternoon with any storm. A closed low-pressure system is the reason we see more storm chances.

As the storms move through overnight, our temperatures remain warm in the 60s to low 70s and the humidity remains across southern New England. Patchy fog will develop as well.

The cutoff low will move more offshore Tuesday, so our airflow is more from the northeast. This will lower our highs east, to the low 70s. Farther west and inland highs still reach the low 80s.

High pressure returns for Wednesday and Thursday so we expect mostly sunny skies for the northeast. Highs will be cooler in the 70s and the humidity will be pretty low for mid-July standards.

The humidity creeps up again Thursday along with our temperatures but highs only reach near 80.

Friday afternoon brings us highs in the 80s and a more summer-like airmass so thunderstorms also return.

This weekend we may dry out in time for your outdoor plans. Highs both days will be in the mid to upper 80s and more humid. Looking to our 10-day forecast, the summer heat is here to stay.