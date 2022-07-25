FIRST ALERT: Severe Storms Roll In as Heat Wave Comes to an End

With another 90-degree day in Boston, the city’s seven-day stretch of extreme heat ends. It was the longest stretch of 90+ degree heat since 2013.



The assist in the drop of temperatures is in part due to a cold front that’s triggered rain and severe thunderstorms across the region this afternoon and evening. Most of these storms will bring heavy rain and lightning, but a few of the strongest will contain damaging winds near 60mph.

Severe thunderstorm warnings were already issued in the Boston area Monday morning. Alerts have also popped up for parts of Maine, Vermont and New Hampshire.

Powerful wind gusts are expected and tornadoes are possible this evening. Track the storm systems with our live radar below.

Tree damage was reported earlier today in Winchendon as gusty winds pushed through the region.

Some storms will push through the metro west during the evening commute and could cause delays. As clouds and storms build, temperatures drop into the 80s for the evening. Showers and storms will linger through early tonight, some still may be severe across southeast Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island before exiting off the coast after midnight. The strongest of these are expected to move through between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Clouds decrease overnight and dewpoints drop into the 60s. Overnight lows are in the upper 60s.

The storms won't do much for the drought conditions much of New England is experiencing. These storms will be powerful but scattered and only produce rain in some areas.

Our storm line is approaching...but there will be a lot of disappointed lawns and gardens. Gaps are wide between storms and they’re not exactly loaded with water. Quick-hitters if you get tagged. pic.twitter.com/yJMGu8GjRs — Pete Bouchard NBC10 Boston (@PeteNBCBoston) July 25, 2022

The rest of the week will see more seasonable temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s with less humidity for the first half of the week. Dewpoints rise Thursday as we see our next shot for showers and thunderstorms.