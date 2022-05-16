FIRST ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Potential Monday Evening

A strong cold front will bring severe thunderstorms to portions of western New England this evening and early tonight. Much of today will be warm and humid with a few pop-up showers during the afternoon, but most will remain dry.

Western portions of the region will see a line of thunderstorms developing after or around 5 p.m., some of which may be severe. The main threat will be damaging winds and large hail, which is why our weather team issued a First Alert for today. Highs reach the upper 70s to mid 80s with cooler temps along the south facing shorelines.

Showers clear out overnight with west/northwest winds gusting over 20 mph as high pressure builds into the region and ushers in drier and more seasonable air. Lows drop into the 50s.

Tuesday will feature sunshine and scattered clouds with the risk for showers across the higher terrain of northern and western New England along with a gusty west/northwest wind. Highs will range from the 60s north to the low 70s south.

The rest of the week looks mostly dry and seasonable with the exception of Thursday. We could see a few isolated showers move through, mainly northern New England, along a frontal system.

Record heat looks to make a return Saturday with highs reaching the upper 80s and 90s across portions of the region! Stay tuned!