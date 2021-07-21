FIRST ALERT: Severe Thunderstorms Coming Back to New England

It's going to be another stormy afternoon in southern New England.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in place in Maine, while a severe thunderstorm watch is in place for parts of southeast Massachusetts and Connecticut and all of Rhode Island through 8 p.m. -- some parts of Connecticut already saw severe thunderstorm warning Wednesday afternoon. See all alerts for your area here.

These developing storms maintain the possibility to produce strong wind gusts of up 70 mph, frequent lightning, hail and torrential rainfall.

These storms are expected to weaken as we head into the evening hours and will most likely be out of the region by 11 p.m.

This atmospheric disturbance walked in courtesy of a cold front associated with a low pressure system that has been advancing over the region. This same cold front, though, is bringing fabulous weather conditions for Thursday.

We will wake up with lows in the upper 50s to 60s and sun! Yes, you read that right, sun will shine again, as we expect temperatures to say in the upper 70s to low 80s along with drier air.

On Friday, we'll have a mix of sun and clouds with scattered showers. Saturday will move in with more sun -- a high pressure system will reign and allow for temperatures to increase and humidity levels to stay fairly low.

However, Sunday will come back with the possibility for showers.

For now, stay weather aware by downloading our app to receive weather notifications and track the live radar.