FIRST ALERT: Severe Thunderstorms Move Into New England

Severe thunderstorm warnings are in place for parts of Massachusetts — including in the Boston area — and New Hampshire Friday afternoon. See all severe weather alerts in your area here.

Heat and humidity share the headlines with afternoon showers and storms as the week ends. This hot stretch will remain through the weekend with higher humidity than Thursday, as well as a higher potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

The chance for showers and storms will also pop up Saturday, with localized heavy rainfall possible at times. While this brings a much needed drink to our lawns, it also provides the potential for some wind damage, as localized gusts may near 60 mph with the strongest storms.

We had some damage Thursday and Friday is another set-up for impactful weather. Lightning, downpours and strong localized wind gusts continue to be the main threats. Hail may also come along with the strongest thunderstorm activity.

Showers and storms will move out later Friday night.

If you’re packing up for the beach, our coastal communities remain with highs in the upper 80s to 90s, with a hotter heat index ranging in the mid-90s.

Boston’s heat emergency continues though Sunday to provide resources for residents to stay cool.

If you’re seeking relief out the weather, which will turn into a heat wave, a stronger cold front pushes through by Tuesday, enhancing a new risk of showers and thunderstorms with it from Monday-Tuesday but also a drop in temperatures.

A wetter pattern now takes over New England and we will see the chance for showers and storms during the next six days! Heat and humidity interact with a new cold front arriving late Monday that will produce showers into Tuesday through Thursday.

This will allow for our temperatures to drop from Tuesday on, and we’ll finally see our lower 80s as high temperatures again taking place for several days. Our expectation is to see more seasonable highs lasting through the beginning of next weekend.