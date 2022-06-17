FIRST ALERT: Scattered Thunderstorms Roll In This Afternoon

Heat and humidity have been served to New England Friday courtesy of a busy Southwest wind with gusts to 35 mph, impacting play at the U.S. Open. As a cold front crosses New England from northwest to southeast, scattered thunder will continue to be tracked with First Alert live radar between noon and 6 PM, with the greatest focus on the Boston metro and The Country Club between 1 PM and 4 PM.

Fueled by the warm and humid air, any thunderstorms that develop will be scattered but will contain heavy downpours, cloud to ground lightning and the potential for localized damaging wind gusts. Keep in mind government severe thunderstorm warnings are only issued based upon damaging wind or large hail, not lightning. So we will keep you posted with live radar on television and you can always download our station mobile app.

The cold front driving these thunderstorms will depart late Friday afternoon into the early evening, leaving behind a fantastic summer evening for baseball at Fenway Park and other outdoor activities region wide. Overnight Friday night skies will clear and humidity will drop with a busy breeze from the west. Much cooler areas in store for both weekend days with high temperatures near 70 Saturday and in the 60s on Sunday.

With limited sun two lots of clouds Saturday afternoon with a few sprinkles. And plenty of showers in northern New England. Sunday brings a 30% chance of showers region-wide, especially in the morning coming off some overnight showers Saturday night.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Next week looks pleasant with temperatures in the 70s at the start of the week and 80s by the end of the week in our exclusive First Alert 10-day forecast.