FIRST ALERT: Showers Linger Tuesday Morning; Slippery Roads for Morning Commute

With all the talk of snow and cold gripping the Great Lakes – and to some degree the Mid-South – many people are bracing for the cold blast in New England. You’d be right to assume that with the natural progression of weather features from west to east across the country, but we won’t get into the deep freeze this time around.

The reason is complex, but a main component is the fact that the airmass simply isn’t cold enough this early in the season to be sustainable. Most of it retreats back up into Canada, while the rest is washed out by surrounding warmth. We’ve seen this often in the last 10-15 years, and while we get enough cold to drop us back to (slightly) below normal temperatures (normal high is 61 these days), we’ll bounce right back late week.

We’re not overlooking the fact that this is a stellar stretch, either. After we shake off the showers Tuesday morning, sun will slowly emerge in the afternoon. It starts in Worcester, then inches down the Pike to Boston. Temps recover to the low 60s before the cool air takes command tomorrow and Thursday.

From what we can see, the sun will dominate into the weekend. Sunday could see some clouds increase and a slight chance of a shower late day/evening, but this will be another spell of fine autumn weather that October is known for.