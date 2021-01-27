forecast

FIRST ALERT: Slick Roads, Light Snow Continues Wednesday

We are expecting a bitter blast of cold air Friday with a wind chill value below zero

By Chris Gloninger

NBC Universal, Inc.

Although most of the snow is done this morning, there will be some slick spots with the colder air in place.

Temperatures will warm into the 30s and even low 40s. As temperatures warm, snow should quickly melt. Additional rain and snow showers will be possible through the day.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

Quieter weather will return for the end of the week. We are expecting a bitter blast Friday. The cold blast will only last a day.

At this point, the weekend looks quiet.

Our next storm system is on deck for Monday or Tuesday, though right now the exact timing is in question. Some of our forecast models show the storm moving through Monday, others show it moving through Tuesday.

This storm has the potential of being a bit stronger than the one we’re expecting overnight into Wednesday. Stay tuned!

Local

vaccine 9 hours ago

Slow Start to Vaccine Rollout in Mass. Frustrates Local Leaders

Massachusetts 21 hours ago

Everyday Heroes' COVID Fights Show the State of Mass. Is Strong, Baker Says

This article tagged under:

forecastWeatherBoston weather forecastNew England Weather forecast
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us