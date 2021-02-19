FIRST ALERT: Snow Continues With Another Storm On the Way Next Week

This gradual snowfall continues through today and may linger for some into Saturday morning. Light accumulation is bound to amount to 3-6" widespread for southern New England through tonight.

Areas along the South Coast and the eastern coast of Massachusetts will see ocean enhancement Friday evening, allowing for some areas to get over 6" of snow. Cape Cod sees additional isolated accumulation Saturday for ocean effect snow showers.

Temperatures remain around freezing in southern New England and will be in the 20s north. So across ski areas we see fluffy snow consistency and quick accumulation in any snow shower that passes through. One to three inches of snow is forecast through Saturday morning in northern New England, but the crown of Maine will only get scattered coatings at best.

The weekend will bring us dry weather for most and highs around freezing both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday upslope snow showers hit the mountains and ski areas with another few inches of snowfall. Sunday brings in all sunshine and dry weather across the northeast.

Another low pressure system moves through the northeast Monday into Tuesday. This one is forecast to track across southern New England. If this is the case, we will see rain and a mix south, to snow north and a few inches for northern New England.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

By midweek next week our temperatures swing into spring-like territory with highs in the mid 40s. But we aren't done with snow chances, as another system approaches for the end of the week.