FIRST ALERT: Snow gives way to mix and rain, leaving slick spots behind

Our storm rolls on through the first half of the day.

Slippery travel conditions to start off Thursday

As things switch from snow to mix and rain, there still may be some slick spots through the mid-morning. Dozens of school districts in Massachusetts and Connecticut have delays or cancellations Thursday morning.

How much snow are we getting from this storm?

Temps will slowly rise above freezing into the afternoon to give everyone a chance to melt the snow and thaw out for a bit. The storm moves away later this afternoon, allowing any fog and low clouds to lift, and creating breaks in the clouds later this evening.

Gusty winds return Friday

Cold will rush back overnight on the heels of a gusty wind, and it carries into Friday with potential gusts to 40mph at times.

Will it snow during the winter storm Saturday?

We’ll see a pause on Saturday before the snow returns Saturday night. This weekend storm will be juicier and more intense. We expect a push of snow – to the tune of 2-4 inches – then a turn to mix and rain. The setup is a bit tighter, however. The dividing line between snow/mix and rain will be draped across Southern New England this time around (as opposed to being farther north with our current storm). That leaves little room for error on snowfall amounts and a chance for more significant icing.

We’ll see strong winds and cold air follow into early week, as we keep an eye on another storm later next week.

Safe travels today!