FIRST ALERT: Steady Rain, Increasing Wind Throughout the Day

Milder air filters in across New England Monday as a developing area of low pressure approaches the region from the Great Lakes.

Showers develop to steady rain with winds increasing during the late day and evening, eventually gusting up to 45 mph and up to 50 mph across the Cape and Islands, as well as Coastal Maine and the Penobscot Bay area overnight. These strong gusts could possibly result in isolated power outages.

Meanwhile, temperatures will rise into the 50s, coupled with high dew points. A southwest wind flow will result in rapid snow melt across much of southern New England.

Minor urban and poor drainage flooding is expected to peak during the evening commute into the overnight, with downpours and even some rumbles of thunder possible until heavier rain wanes after midnight.

A strong southerly wind flow continues overnight, keeping mild air in place along areas of dense fog over inland snow. On Tuesday, much of our snowpack will melt away with temperatures reaching into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees across the south, and mid-to-upper 40s to the north.

Winds will subside a bit across the region to 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 to 30 mph. To the north, Mount Washington will experience hurricane-force winds.

Wintry temperatures return on Wednesday behind a sweeping cold front that will pass across New England. Leftover moisture will likely transition over to a mix and then finally to snow, impacting the morning commute.

Steady snows are expected to continue through lunchtime before tapering off as the greatest moisture shifts offshore during the afternoon.

At this point, our NBC10 Boston, necn and Telemundo New England First Alert Team is forecasting a general two to four inches of snow with a bit less on Cape Cod and less in northern New England. There may be perhaps a bit more accumulation in the higher elevations of southern New England, including the Berkshires, Worcester Hills and the Connecticut Valley.

Storm track and timing of the cold air will be critical to this forecast. Regardless, the cold makes a stand Wednesday with high temperatures only in the low to mid-30s across the south and upper 20s to low 30s across the North Country.

An area of high pressure will nose into the region during the afternoon and evening. On Thursday, large high pressure and sunny skies crest over New England from the Great Lakes with high temperatures only reaching to the 20s inland and ranging from the lower to mid-30s towards the coastal plains.

On Friday, expect a mostly dry day ahead of another area of low pressure developing over the Carolinas. Any precipitation that forms will likely begin as light snow before mixing to sleet and cold rain. Several areas of disturbed weather will bring rain for most and mixed precipitation in the mountains over the weekend on the First Alert 10-Day Forecast on NBC10 Boston and necn.