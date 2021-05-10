forecast

Steady Rain Makes for Slippery Commute Monday Morning

Most of the rain will end by mid-morning Monday, but the day will stay cloudy and a little cool

By Chris Gloninger

NBC Universal, Inc.

After a beautiful Mother’s Day, our Monday won’t be as nice. It appears most of the rain will exit by mid-morning, but the day will stay cloudy and a little cool.

Drier air will return overnight, and the sunshine is back for most on Tuesday. We’ll see temperatures recovering into the 60s by the afternoon. A couple of showers are possible in the mountains Tuesday and Wednesday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The week and next weekend don’t look warm, but temperatures will end up around or slightly above average. This “April Shower” kind of pattern looks to continue through next weekend and perhaps beyond. Temperatures will likely return to the 70s by the end of the 10-day forecast.

Local

reopening Massachusetts 6 hours ago

Mass. to Ease Some Covid-19 Restrictions Monday

black bear 9 hours ago

‘DO NOT APPROACH!' Black Bear Spotted in Plainville, Mass.

This article tagged under:

forecastWeatherNew England Weather forecastBoston weather forecast
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us