FIRST ALERT: Storm Brings Threat of Strong Winds, Flooding in Parts of Region

Summer like temperatures are here for a day, along with the chance of showers, embedded downpours and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. A backdoor cold front is bringing cooler conditions into Maine that will try to continue pushing south. As it does, a sharp temperature gradient will set across New England also bringing numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms into tomorrow afternoon through Tuesday.

The cluster of storms will push south this evening but a more widespread event will move into New England Monday afternoon and evening, for which most of Massachusetts, including Boston, should remain weather alert.

A First Alert has been placed on tomorrow across New England as one of the main threats is the risk of flash flooding and locally strong winds. We could see rainfall amounts over 2-3”under the heaviest rain. As of now, the strongest storms and heavier rain is likely upon northern New England and areas of Massachusetts.

While drier conditions are back on Wednesday, another front will bring a new round of rain and storms across New England for the start of fall, Thursday, that will at the same time may help in keeping hurricane Fiona away.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

High risk of rip currents is anticipated in our coasts by the end of the week caused by Hurricane Fiona’s powerful swell.