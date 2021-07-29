First Alert: Strong to Severe Storms Expected Overnight in New England

Severe thunderstorm warnings are in effect in parts of Berkshire County, Massachusetts, and Bennington County, Vermont, until 9 p.m. Flash flood warnings are also in effect in part of Bennington County until 9:45 p.m., and in four New Hampshire counties — Merrimack County, Sullivan County, Cheshire County and Hillsborough County — until 2:45 a.m. Friday.

Click here to see more severe weather alerts.

Showers continue to move across southern New England Thursday evening. We're keeping vigilant for the potential of strong to severe storms overnight.

All this instability is due to a warm front approaching the region. Non-severe storms have and will continue to push through southern New England, but at this time, we're seeing the window narrow for severe storms.

The threat will be as early as 10 p.m. near New Haven, Connecticut, then slowly march east through southern Connecticut at 11 p.m., continuing east through southern Rhode Island around midnight and Cape Cod around 1 a.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

We still have a chance for a low-grade tornado to spin up — or even a waterspout — but the chances remain small. Already, a tornado touched down near Trenton, New Jersey. This is the same storm system that will affect New England.

This unsettled weather is expected to exit the region early Friday morning to give way to a pleasant end to the work week with windy conditions.

Clear skies will reign into Saturday afternoon, with temperatures nearing 80. For Sunday, we expect the threat for showers in the afternoon and possibly overnight as another frontal system moves in.

The good news is that we're looking forward to a dry start to next week before we enter an unsettled weather pattern by midweek.