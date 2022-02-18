FIRST ALERT: Strong Winds, Scattered Outages Friday Morning

We are waking up to some power outages and damage from the wind storm overnight. After 4 a.m., more than 4,500 people were without power, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

Our wind slowly diminishes later today as the wind direction switches and lowers a bit. Peak gusts will still be as high as 30-40 mph from the west. This ushers in colder air throughout the day.

In fact, we hit our high temperatures overnight and rapidly lower to the 30s by lunchtime around Boston. Temps continue to fall to the single digits, teens and 20s south overnight.

Showers and rumbles of thunder will move quickly away from Boston after the Friday morning commute. Lingering light snow showers and a wintry mix will hang around Maine and the mountains in northern New England through early afternoon.

With all the rain, we could see some ponding on roads with the rain and snowmelt. Also watch for ice jams in northern New England and minor to moderate (VT) river flooding as we have all the snowmelt and heavy rainfall.

Colder air returns for the weekend, but it won’t be that bad. Highs still reach the upper 30s both days with a gusty wind. A clipper system will bring a quick chance for light snow on Saturday, with a few inches of snow from snow squalls in the far North Country.

Next week we have a minor system around Tuesday bringing rain with temperatures warming to around 50 again to start the work week. Another minor storm moves through for Thursday into Friday, as temps cool to seasonable highs in the upper 30s.