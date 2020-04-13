Strong to damaging winds are likely starting late this morning and and continuing into the evening. Most locations could see gusts to 65 mph with occasional gusts to 75 mph.

Not only are widespread power outages likely, it’s possible that we may see minor structural damage as well. The strongest winds will develop by 2 p.m. and continue through 10 p.m. for most communities.

Since a large part of the country is expecting damaging winds, mutual aid utility companies will be busy at home restoring power. Prepare for a long duration, widespread outages. It’s also possible that we could see strong thunderstorms during the afternoon. Outside of the damaging wind and strong thunderstorms, locally heavy rain is also likely.

Much improved weather is expected by Tuesday with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. Cooler weather will return by the end of the week with rain showers continuing as well.