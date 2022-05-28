FIRST ALERT: Thunderstorms Along with the Chance of Hail and Flash Flooding

We are under First Alert this afternoon because of potential strong cells moving through, bringing localized strong wind gusts, the chance for hail, frequent lighting and for isolated areas the potential of flash flooding. As these storms move through, moderate to strong rainfall is expected. We’ll keep watching the scattered showers and thunderstorms marching from Connecticut and Massachusetts through Maine and towards the east.

With the torrential rain, we’ll see isolated flash flooding areas, mostly in Connecticut and Massachusetts. The rain will continue through 9 p.m. but will weaken after sunset. Then we’ll see some lingering lighter showers toward the cape that will leave by midnight.

With decreasing clouds, sunny skies and warmer temperatures, our Sunday will bring the pick of the weekend! We’re having less humidity, highs in the upper 70s and low 80s with light winds; a fantastic afternoon for all!

On our way to Monday, we’ll see a warm up with highs in the 90s and a bit more clouds - also another great afternoon! It will feel like summer for a day, then our temperatures fall back on Tuesday and Wednesday with the entrance of a backdoor cold front that will bring highs in the 60s into Maine and our coasts while the 80s will take over the far west. Our chance of showers increases a bit for Tuesday and Wednesday with that cold front but we’ll see temperatures staying in the 70s through much of the week.

In our Exclusive 10-day forecast we see highs in the 70s next weekend with plenty of sun and minimum rain chances for now. Enjoy the weekend and stay safe.